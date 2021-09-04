Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Must Face Justice – Shehu Sani Condemns Shocking Murder

Felix was murdered by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

A former Senator from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has joined several other prominent Nigerians to condemn the killing of Olajide Felix Sowore, the younger brother to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, by gunmen.

Shehu Sani

In a post via his Twitter page, Sani described the incident as tragic while calling on relevant authorities to ensure justice is done in the matter.

He also commiserated with family of the deceased, adding that it was unfortunate that lives are no sacred in present day Nigeria.

He said, "The assassination of Mr Olajide Sowore,the younger brother of @YeleSowore in Edo state is tragic & condemnable.The perpetrators of this heinous act must face justice. It's sad that human life is no more sacred nowadays; my condolences to his family.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State.

According to Sowore, the deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

He stated that the Divisional Police Officer of the Okada Police Station confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

He had said, “Felix Olajide Sowore, my immediate younger brother who is a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Edo killed today by persons suspected to be herdsmen near Okada. Saddest day yet!

“I just heard the sad news. The DPO of Okada Police station just confirmed to our family that he was shot by herdsmen operating as kidnappers.”

SaharaReporters had in February reported how youth leaders in Edo State issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities, owing to the killings and violence perpetrated by suspected killer herders.

 

