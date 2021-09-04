We’ll Pressurise Security Agents To Track Killers – Keyamo Condemns Killing Of Sowore's Brother

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has commiserated with the family of human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of Olajide Felix Sowore, his younger brother, in Edo State.

Keyamo, in his condolence message, said it was sad that a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

He, however, said he and other compatriots would pressurise the law-enforcement agents to track down the killers and bring them to justice.

His tribute reads, “I read with deep sadness the reports on the senseless killing of your younger brother, Mr Jide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, this morning.

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State.

The incident which occurred on Saturday morning has thrown the family into mourning.

According to Sowore, the deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

He stated that the Divisional Police Officer of the Okada Police Station confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

He had said, “Felix Olajide Sowore, my immediate younger brother who is a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Edo killed today by persons suspected to be herdsmen near Okada. Saddest day yet!

“I just heard the sad news. The DPO of Okada Police station just confirmed to our family that he was shot by herdsmen operating as kidnappers.”

SaharaReporters had in February reported how youth leaders in Edo State issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities, owing to the killings and violence perpetrated by suspected killer herders.