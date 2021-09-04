We’ll Pressurise Security Agents To Track Killers – Keyamo Condemns Killing Of Sowore's Brother

Keyamo, in his condolence message, said it was sad that a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has commiserated with the family of human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of Olajide Felix Sowore, his younger brother, in Edo State.

Keyamo, in his condolence message, said it was sad that a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

Festus Keyamo

He, however, said he and other compatriots would pressurise the law-enforcement agents to track down the killers and bring them to justice.

His tribute reads, “I read with deep sadness the reports on the senseless killing of your younger brother, Mr Jide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, this morning.

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The incident which occurred on Saturday morning has thrown the family into mourning.

According to Sowore, the deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

He stated that the Divisional Police Officer of the Okada Police Station confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

He had said, “Felix Olajide Sowore, my immediate younger brother who is a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Edo killed today by persons suspected to be herdsmen near Okada. Saddest day yet!

“I just heard the sad news. The DPO of Okada Police station just confirmed to our family that he was shot by herdsmen operating as kidnappers.”

SaharaReporters had in February reported how youth leaders in Edo State issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities, owing to the killings and violence perpetrated by suspected killer herders.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: What Akeredolu, Fayemi, Amosun Told Tinubu About His 2023 Presidential Ambition During Visit To London
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Must Face Justice – Shehu Sani Condemns Shocking Murder
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics REVEALED: What Akeredolu, Fayemi, Amosun Told Tinubu About His 2023 Presidential Ambition During Visit To London
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta How Female Activist In Ken Saro Wiwa’s Community Is Empowering Women In Oil-Polluted Niger Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Sells Off Helicopter Over Maintenance Cost Worth N123million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad