13-year-old Student Shot By Bandits Narrates How He Escaped Abduction In Zamfara

The 13-year-old schoolboy had sustained a gunshot injury on his thigh during the abduction of 73 students from the school located in the Maradun local government area of Zamfara state, Cable reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

A student of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, Samaila Dahiru, has narrated how he escaped abduction by bandits who attempted to kill his teacher.

File Photo

Dahiru, who has now been discharged from the hospital said a fellow student carried him on his shoulder and fled into the bush.

He said, “I was in class when we saw them coming. They got into the school and took a number of us using their motorcycles. They took both girls and boys into the bush. Some of them were made to trek,” he said.

“I ran away and they chased me. I was calling Mallam Kabir, my teacher when they made an attempt to shoot him but suddenly they shot me.

“One of the students in my class carried me on his shoulder after I was shot and ran into the bush with me. When the place was peaceful, he took me home.”

A teacher in the school, Aliyu Abubakar said Dahiru’s medical bill was paid by the state’s ministry of humanitarian affairs.

Speaking on the attack, Abubakar said he was on his way to the staff room when he saw bandits coming on motorcycles.

“We had started the terminal examination and we gave students a timetable for mock and JSCE. I just came out of the SS2 class on my way to the staff room when I saw them coming on motorcycles,” Abubakar said.

“We had been living in fear before this incident happened. Have you seen any security in this town? That is the way we are. There are no security agents in this town.”

He said the community has pleaded with the state government to provide security.

