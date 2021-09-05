Anambra Governorship Election: APC Party Candidate Escapes Being Shot By 'Drunk' Policeman

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, escaped a shooting on Saturday.

The incident happened during a rally at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in Aguata Local Government Area when a policeman on duty accidentally fired a gunshot, Daily Trust reports.

According to a cameraman close to the scene, the policeman who accidentally fired the shot was drunk as the smell of alcohol was oozing out of his mouth.

However, it was gathered that a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police who was at the occasion had taken up the matter, with a view to ensuring disciplinary action against the erring policeman.

Uba, who later addressed the crowd, said he was in the governorship race to liberate the state from the shackles of the underdevelopment it had been subjected to over the years by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said Anambra became liberated the day President Muhammadu Buhari handed the party flag to him in Aso Rock.

“My first assignment is the Enugu-Onitsha Road; it is impassable. Work will begin on the road immediately. That is the essence of belonging at the centre,” he said.

He urged his supporters to mobilise for the party’s victory at the poll, saying the power to win an election resides with the electorate.