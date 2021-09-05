Anti-Drug Agency Nabs Nigerian Graduate Importing Drug-Laced Candies From UK

A 22-year-old youth corps member serving in Abuja, Arnold Maniru has been arrested for allegedly importing four kilogrammes of drug-laced candies from the United Kingdom.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesman for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested on Saturday, August 28, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.

In a similar vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 920 grammes of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg of cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625 grammes of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

According to Babafemi, operatives across the states have intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs.

He said a total of 384.7 kilogrammes of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, August 30 and Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The NDLEA spokesperson further disclosed that a truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra and heading to Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

“Upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons:

“1,975 bottles of cough syrup with codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; cannabis sativa weighing 5.9kg; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kg,” the spokesman added.