Anti-Drug Agency Nabs Nigerian Graduate Importing Drug-Laced Candies From UK

This was made known in a statement by the spokesman for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

A 22-year-old youth corps member serving in Abuja, Arnold Maniru has been arrested for allegedly importing four kilogrammes of drug-laced candies from the United Kingdom.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesman for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested on Saturday, August 28, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.

In a similar vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 920 grammes of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg of cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625 grammes of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

According to Babafemi, operatives across the states have intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs.

He said a total of 384.7 kilogrammes of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, August 30 and Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The NDLEA spokesperson further disclosed that a truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra and heading to Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

“Upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons:

“1,975 bottles of cough syrup with codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; cannabis sativa weighing 5.9kg; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kg,” the spokesman added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NDLEA Arrests 51 Year Old Mother With Heroin At MMIA
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA Searches For Lagos Socialite Over Cocaine Trafficking
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Kogi Commissioner Hands Over Drug-Inhaling Students To NDLEA
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME NAPTIP Arrests Trafficker, Rescues 13 Girls In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA: 300 Hectares Of Cannabis Farms Destroyed In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs Nigeria Has 14m Drug Users, Reveals Buba Marwa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Nigeria Is Not Fit To Be Called A Nation Again—Central Bank Ex-Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: TF Interviews: A Conversation With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
South Africa South Africa's Jailed Former President, Zuma To Serve Remaining Sentence On 'Medical Parole'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Break Into Home In Nigeria's Capital City, Abduct Woman, Teenage Daughters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Coup Plotters In Guinean Claim Arrest Of President Condé, Presidential Guard Says Threat Contained
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Visit Imo State On Thursday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Olajide's Murder, A Sad Event—Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Commiserates With Sowore Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Taliban Order University Women In Afghanistan To Wear Niqab, Cover Their Faces
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Mali Like Nigeria's Lawless Secret Police, Mali's Anti-Terror Police Storm Jail To Free Commander Detained For 'Crushing' Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Two Shot During Heavy Gunfire Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Coup d'état Fears
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Anambra Governorship Election: APC Party Candidate Escapes Being Shot By 'Drunk' Policeman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad