Buhari To Visit Imo State On Thursday

The governor made the disclosure at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri on Saturday.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the state on Thursday. 

The governor made the disclosure at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri on Saturday.

According to Daily Post, Uzodinma stated that his trip to Abuja was to “address some political matters and some critical issues”.

Uzodinma announced that the President would commission “significant projects” while in Imo.

He listed roads constructed through federal government/World Bank intervention and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management (NEWMAP) projects.

“Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr. President on the management of some ecological problems in the state,’’ he said.

On the Anambra election, Uzodinma predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious.

The governor urged the people of the state and the South-East to align with the APC.

“Those who support the party at the centre will get both their rights and their privileges”, he added.

