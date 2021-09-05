Governor El-Rufai Loses Polling Unit To PDP In Kaduna Local Council Polls

The results announced by the state Independent Electoral Commission for Unit 01 Ungwar Sarki, Kaduna North Local Government, showed the PDP getting 86 out of the 159 votes for chairman.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local council election held in the state.

Announced by the Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani, Mr El-Rufai’s All Progressive Congress (APC) secured 62 votes, while APP had 1, ZLP 5, PRP 4, and 3 abstentions.

The PDP also got 100 votes for the councillorship seat out of 162, while APC scored 53, ZLP 2, PRP 2, NNPP 1, and BP 4.

Earlier, Mr El-Rufai had said the adoption of electronic voting for the local election was to ensure people’s votes count.

“As I said several times, we are not going to behave like other parties or other state governments; we will allow the people of Kaduna State to elect who they want.

“The APC did not have to win everywhere. 

We don’t believe in cheating or rigging elections but also we don’t want other parties to cheat us, and that was why we encouraged the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission to come up with a fool-proof voting process,“ he said.

