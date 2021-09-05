Kaduna Polytechnic Expels 85 Students Over Examination Malpractice, Misconducts

The Management of Kaduna State Polytechnic has expelled 85 students over malpractice and other academic misconducts.

Eight others were suspended while three students received other forms of punishment.

Kaduna State Polytechnic

This is contained in a circular with reference number KPT/CA/S/PR. 11/VOL.XXIII/417 dated September 1, 2021 and signed by H.S. Jandutse.

The students affected are from various departments cutting across 100 to 400 levels.

The circular indicated that the disciplinary measures were taken by the academic board of the institution during its extraordinary meeting held on August 25, 2021 where it considered the reports of examination malpractice committed.

Out of the 96 students tried for examination malpractice, 85 were expelled.

Eight others were suspended for failure to appear before the examination malpractice committees.

While one was exonerated, another was rusticated and one other had his certificate withdrawn for impersonation in the examination hall.