Taliban Order University Women In Afghanistan To Wear Niqab, Cover Their Faces

The niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

The Taliban have ordered women attending private universities in Afghanistan to wear an Abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, and classes must be segregated by sex — or at least divided by a curtain.

The niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear.

In a lengthy document issued by the Taliban’s education authority, they also ordered that female students should only be taught by other women, but if that was not possible then “old men” of good character could fill in, AFP reports.

The decree applies to private colleges and universities, which have mushroomed since the Taliban’s first rule ended in 2001.

During that period, girls and women were mostly excluded from education because of rules regarding same-sex classrooms and the insistence they had to be accompanied by a male relative whenever they left the house.

There was no order for women to wear the all-enveloping burqa in the new regulations issued late Saturday, but the niqab effectively covers most of the face anyway, leaving just the eyes exposed.

In recent years burqas and niqabs have largely vanished from the streets of Kabul, but are seen more frequently in smaller cities and towns.

The decree comes as private universities prepare to open on Monday.
 
“Universities are required to recruit female teachers for female students based on their facilities,” the decree said, adding that men and women should use separate entrances and exits.

If it is not possible to hire women teachers, then colleges “should try to hire old men teachers who have a good record of behaviour”.

While women now have to study separately, they must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside.

They must then stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building, according to the decree issued by the Taliban higher education ministry.

“Practically, it is a difficult plan — we don’t have enough female instructors or classes to segregate the girls,” said a university professor, who asked not to be named.

“But the fact that they are allowing girls to go to schools and universities is a big positive step,” he told AFP.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict — first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

They have promised a more “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fear Of Military Coup Hits Guinea As Heavy Gunfire Is Reported Near Presidential Palace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Taliban Use Gunshots, Tear Gas To Stop Afghan Women’s Protest In Kabul
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
International Buhari Meets French President As France Promises Military Support
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Buhari Applauds British, Swiss Support For Recovery And Repatriation Of Nigeria’s Stolen Funds
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption, Cash, Conde and the Guinea Election
Corruption Guinean President Alpha Condé Caught On Tape Distributing Cash For Votes
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Olajide's Murder, A Sad Event—Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Commiserates With Sowore Family
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Mali Like Nigeria's Lawless Secret Police, Mali's Anti-Terror Police Storm Jail To Free Commander Detained For 'Crushing' Protesters
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News UPDATE: Two Shot During Heavy Gunfire Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Coup d'état Fears
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Kaduna Polytechnic Expels 85 Students Over Examination Malpractice, Misconducts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator Appoints 18 Aides In One Day 'To Curb Unemployment' In His Area
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs Anti-Drug Agency Nabs Nigerian Graduate Importing Drug-Laced Candies From UK
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 13-year-old Student Shot By Bandits Narrates How He Escaped Abduction In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Panic In Ogun Community As Robbers Write Ahead Of Planned Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Orders Indefinite Discontinuation Of 30 Boarding Schools Over Fear Of Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Family Not Aware Of Any Investigation Into Brutal Killing Of My Brother—Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fear Of Military Coup Hits Guinea As Heavy Gunfire Is Reported Near Presidential Palace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad