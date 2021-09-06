Bandits Kidnap Buhari's Home State House Of Assembly Deputy Speaker's Sister, Who Was Planning Her Marriage

It was learnt that the bandits stormed Tafoki village in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, and abducted the victim identified as Asma’u Dalhatu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2021

A younger sister of Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, has been abducted by bandits. 
 
File photo used to illustrate story.
The lawmaker confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, adding that his sister is about to get married. 
 
Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. 
"Yes, it is true that my younger sister, Asma’u Dalhatu, was abducted by bandits in the early hours of Sunday. 

“They stormed the town around 1 am and headed straight to the village head’s residence, which is our family house and kidnapped two of our sisters. 

“On their way to the forest, they encountered some members of the vigilante group and exchanged gunfire. In the process, one of the girls escaped and returned home, but the other could not run away, so they went away with her," he added.  =

He, however, noted that the kidnappers had yet to demand a ransom.

SaharaReporters recalls that some bandits, on Saturday night, also attacked the country home of a member of the state House of Assembly representing Bakori Constituency, Ibrahim Kurami.


The bandits reportedly invaded the country home in the lawmaker’s village, Kurami in the Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

According to residents, the gunmen stormed the house at 9 pm, shortly after Tahajjud (prayer performed by followers of Islam) and shot a member of the First Aid Group of Islam met at the main gate.

It was gathered that the victim sustained gunshot injury and was later rushed to hospital for treatment.

The gunmen thereafter abducted two of the lawmaker’s children and his wife.
 
It was further learnt that the lawmaker who immediately left for Katsina after participating in Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) council congress in the area, was later informed of the incident.

A senior security agent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that security operatives were dispatched to the scene of the incident and the council on Saturday night.

The officer said, “Our men have been on the ground there (Kurami) since Saturday night and a search party has already been launched for the three abducted victims.”

