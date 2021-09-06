Buhari Appoints New Boss For Nigeria Centre For Disease Control

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Buhari also approved the establishment of a health sector reform committee to oversee the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the committee will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

The statement said Buhari also named Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the committee with members drawn from the public and private sector.

It also revealed that Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will serve as resources persons and have observer roles in the committee.

The statement reads, "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee to commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform Programme for Nigeria in collaboration with the State Governments and the FCT administration.

"This is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

"The committee which is set up for a period of six months under the Chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

"Meanwhile, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The President has named him as a member of this important committee."