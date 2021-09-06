Court Dismisses Buhari Government’s Move To Stop Rivers State From Collecting Value-Added Tax

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has dismissed an application by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, seeking to stop the Rivers State Government from collecting Value Added Tax, VAT in the State.

FIRS in suit no FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 had through a motion on notice applied for a Stay of Execution on the earlier judgement of the court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, that declared that it was the constitutionally role of State governments to collect VAT and not FIRS.

Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, in his ruling on FIRS application for a stay of execution, said the granting the application would negate the principle of equity.

He noted that the Rivers State Government through the State Assembly, has duly enacted Rivers State Value Added Tax No. 4, 2021, which makes it a legitimate right of the state to collect VAT.

According to the judge, every court in the country is constitutionally mandated to obey every legislation enacted by both the National and state Assemblies respectively.

He explained that the Rivers State government law on VAT remains valid until it has been set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Justice Pam stated that since FIRS was ab initio acting in error by collecting VAT in Rivers State, and had huge burden of refund of those monies, there was need not to allow it incur further liability.

The judge declared that the FIRS application is refused and dismissed in the light of the fact that all subsisting laws concerning the collection of VAT stand in favour of the Rivers State Government.

Earlier, Justice Pam had read a letter that FIRS lawyers served the court seeking for stay of any ruling on their application.

But, in the absence of any requisite document that ought to have been attached to the letter, the judge dismissed the letter.

Speaking on the implication of the ruling, the counsel for Rivers State Government, Mark Agwu, said the Rivers State Government was still entitled to collect VAT within the State.

"Today, the court has delivered its ruling dismissing the said application for stay of execution, though without cost. In fact, the court's reason is that if it should grant stay, it is more or less like over- ruling itself.

"And then, since the court is empowered to recognize all laws enacted by the National Assembly or the State Houses of Assembly, therefore, that law(Rivers) stands, it is a substantive law.

“Therefore, the issue of collection of VAT, as it stands today; Rivers State Government is still entitled to so collect. That is where we are today."

In his reaction, the Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Isaac Kamalu said the decision by the court confirmed the position that Rivers State had the authority to collect VAT.

Lead counsel to Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Reuben Wanogho, said the court delivered its ruling on the basis of how it saw the facts of the case before it.

According to him, they did not agree with the ruling and already resolved to take all necessary steps to challenge it.