Ex-Radio Biafra Host, Simon Ekpa Tackles IPOB Over Suspension

Simon Ekpa, self-styled disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has finally reacted to his suspension by the separatist group from featuring on Radio Biafra.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria, and afterwards, Ekpa, a dual citizen of both Nigeria and Finland, had been appointed to disseminate information concerning the Biafran struggle pending the freedom of his principal.

Simon Ekpa

But on August 21, IPOB suspended Ekpa stating that he was not a registered member of the separatist group in Finland.

He was also suspended from announcing on Biafra platforms.

Reacting, Ekpa, who was regarded by Nigerians as more dangerous than Nnamdi Kanu, linked his suspension and disownment to the absence of the IPOB leader who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Service.

In a recent tweet on his official Twitter handle, Ekpa lamented that those behind his suspension kept silent when he was announcing activities of the group prior to Kanu’s rearrest.

The tweet reads, “I will announce fundraising for ESN, announce protest, announce zoom meeting of IPOB when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had his freedom.

“Almost all fundraising of IPOB families across the globe was announced by me, flyers posted by me. But in the absence of MNK, some ‘efulefu’ are talking trash.”