Gunmen Abduct Ex-Senator In Akwa Ibom, Injure Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2021

Unknown gunmen, on Monday, abducted a former lawmaker, Senator Effiong Nelson, in Akwa Ibom State.

Effiong, who represented Eket Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom State, was kidnapped by three armed hoodlums at his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road in Uyo.

The hoodlums reportedly stormed the venue at about 9pm on Sunday night and opened fire on customers in the lounge.

The senator was taken away while several patrons at the bar were injured during the attack.

One of the victims, Paul Ekwere, a media aide to one of the lawmakers in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly posted on his social media handles, “I have just been shot at along Oron Road. The incident occurred at about 9pm on a Sunday night.”

The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and started shooting sporadically at random, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made it straight to the former Senator.

“He was later whisked away by the hoodlums in a Toyota Camry car to an unknown destination.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, was quoted as saying, “we have received the sad report, the CP is miffed about it and had promised to spare no resources in ensuring his safe rescue and perpetrators brought to book.”

