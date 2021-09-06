Lawless Nigerian Police Finally Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Woman, Glory Okolie To Court

The Nigerian Police Force has charged Gloria Okolie, a 21-year-old young woman arrested and enslaved by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Imo State.

The suit was in accordance with the court order issued by the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday 27th August 2021.

The police had arrested Okolie for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She was later transferred to Abuja, despite efforts by her family members to secure her release.

After 66 days in detention, the police, in a statement said she was arrested for alleged membership of IPOB and for working with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri to attack officers and stations in Imo.

Her detention stirred public outcry as many Nigerians, including civil society organisations, have called for her release.

In the enrolment order obtained by journalists, the case was instituted by the Inspector General of Police, the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (DCP Tunji Disu) and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The orders of the court presided over by Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji were that “the Respondents (Police/FG) should charge the applicant (Gloria Okolie) to court on or before 31st August 2021 if they have any case against her.

“If the applicant is not charged to court as aforesaid, the respondents, especially the 1st, 2nd and 3rd, are ordered to release her on bail upon fulfillment of the following conditions.

“The applicant shall enter into a bond in the sum of #2, 000, 000. 00 with one surety in like sum to report to the respondents whenever they are ready to charge her to court.

“The surety shall be a civil servant of at least grade level 12 in the federal civil service.”