Plateau Government Orders Police To Arrest Peaceful Protesters Demanding End To Rising Killings

There has been tension in the state of recent after 22 travellers returning to Ondo State from Bauchi were killed on August 14 along Rukuba highway in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2021

The Plateau State Government has warned residents against staging a protest over the recent killings in the state.

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

The travellers had gone back to Bauchi State for an Islamic programme and were on their way back to Ondo State when they were attacked.

Subsequently, Jos was enveloped in tension following the killing of 35 persons in Ahwol Ward of the Naraguta community in the same LGA.

Simon Lalong, the state governor, also declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and dusk-to-dawn restriction in Jos South and Bassa LGAs.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dan Manjang, state Commissioner for Information and Communication said the government has received information that some residents are planning to hold a demonstration on Tuesday.

Describing the protest as unnecessary, Manjang urged the organisers to drop the idea in the interest of peace and security.

The statement read, “It has come to the notice of the Plateau State Government that there are rumours of a planned protest beginning tomorrow Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“While the government acknowledges and respects the right of citizens to peaceful protest, it however reminds the general public that the ban on public procession by whatever guise and name is still in force particularly at this time that the state is still nursing its wounds from the recent attacks that affected some parts of the state.

“Government therefore warns the organisers of the purported protest to drop the idea in the interest of peace and security. Security agents have been placed on red alert to rise up to the challenge by arresting anyone who violates this directive.

“The government also enjoins all law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties without any fear of molestation or intimidation.

“Parents are also advised to rein in their wards and continue to support the Government in working for the restoration of total normalcy to the state.”

 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

