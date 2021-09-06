South-East Governors Will Start To Consider 2023 Presidency By Next Year – Governor Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said he and other South-East governors will begin to examine the clamour for 2023 presidency coming to the South-East by May 2022 when their tenure remains one year.

Umahi, who spoke to State House journalists after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, condemned the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

He said those observing the IPOB’s sit-at-home directive, even when the secessionist group had cancelled it, were doing so out of panic.

While speaking on presidency in 2023, he said, “Well, for me, I’m very much entrenched in completing my projects. And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of South East and by extension, governors of APC.

“My position about what you ask is that our people that are in those political parties are making the efforts in selling the need for south East to produce the next president. But I think both the governors and Mr. President should not be distracted, when the elections are done and won, it should be governance.

“But in this country, the moment the election is completed, the next one starts. It is the masses that are being cheated. So those whose job are politics and who are not into elected position, or appointed position have all the time and the opportunity to do this conversing.

“But I continue to say that power rest in the hands of God. And God, will also give us the next president who has good heart like President Buhari for the good of this country.

“We need God’s own anointing for our own anointed President for the interest and unity of this country.”

Fielding question on the position of the regional security network, Ebubeagu, he said, “Talking from Ebubeagu position, it’s quite formidable and doing a great job in synergy with all the security agencies. And if you read through the newspapers, you see a lot of exploits that are being done in the South East. It is quite tasking, security wise, and we are tackling it.”