We've Rescued A Reverend Sister Kidnapped With 4 Others When Activist, Sowore's Brother Was Killed—Police

The victims were kidnapped on the spot, where Olajide Felix Sowore, the younger brother of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, was killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2021

The Edo State Police Command has announced the successful rescue of one of the five victims kidnapped at Isuwa, close to Okada, on Saturday.

File Photo

Before his death, the younger Sowore was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

Announcing the rescue of the victim, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bello Kontongs, said the rescued victim is a Reverend Sister.

In a WhatsApp message sent to journalists around 7.35 pm, and titled “Rescue of Kidnapped Victim”, Kontongs added that rescue operations were still ongoing to secure the release of the remaining four victims.

“Rescue of a kidnapped victim. Good evening gentlemen/ladies of the press. This is to inform you that one of the five kidnapped victims, Reverend Sister Emmanuella Anyanwu, kidnapped at Isuwa by Morgan Farm on 04/09/2021, has been rescued, unhurt. Rescue ops is still ongoing to ensure all other victims are rescued unhurt,” the message read.

The police spokesman was however silent on whether any of the gunmen was arrested and how the Catholic cleric was rescued unhurt without shots being fired. 

SaharaReporters, New York

