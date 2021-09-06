You're A Hypocrite, Go To Terror-ravaged Southern Kaduna—Nigerians Lambast Governor El-Rufai For Visiting Plateau Over Insecurity

Nigerians on social media have lambasted the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his recent visit to the Plateau State governor to commiserate with him over the recent killings in the state.

El-Rufai on Sunday visited Plateau State to commiserate with the government of the state over the recent attack that led to the death of many people.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Doman Wetkum, titled, ‘Kaduna State Governor Commiserates With Plateau State Government.’

It read: “Governor Nasiru El-Rufai says adherence to the rule of law is critical to the survival and stability of every society.

“El-Rufai stated this in Jos, the Plateau State capital when he paid a visit to condole with the government and people of the state over recent attacks that left scores dead.

“The Governor pointed out that Kaduna and Plateau states are not only neighbours but are constantly faced with similar violent experiences.

“He further assured that he will work collaboratively with his Plateau state counterpart by sharing ideas that will help tackle the level of insecurity in both states.

“El-Rufai while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, acknowledged the relentless effort of Governor Simon Lalong towards the restoration of peace in Plateau State.

“Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden who received the Kaduna State Governor on behalf of Governor Simon Lalong, thanked El-Rufai for commiserating with them at this trying time.

“He noted that Plateau and Kaduna states have a long time (sic) historical connections, as such, it lessens the burden whenever friends come to commiserate with each other.

“Tyoden further noted that Nigeria is under siege and calls on men of goodwill to work collectively to salvage it from the dire straits it has fallen into.”

Reacting to this, many Nigerians have lambasted both governors on the said visit, as they advised the Kaduna governor to commiserate with the people of Southern Kaduna who have been victims of attacks.

For instance, Facebook user, Obed Shebanyan wrote: “Lalong, receiving El-Rufai, you have received mockery. Wait and see what happens next.”

Another user, Warkani Yakubu wrote: “Has El-Rufai visited all the villages attacked in Southern Kaduna?”

Konglam Nanle said, “Have you visited the people of Kaduna south to commiserate with them?”

GBlack David wrote: “The Fulani governor who has been killing Christians in Kaduna is visiting a slave governor Lalong to appreciate him for killing Christians in Plateau state, shame on you Lalong.”

Ponmak Wuyep described the Kaduna governor as a hypocrite who needs to solve the problems in his state first. He wrote: “King Pharaoh of Kaduna State visited King Nebuchadnezzar of Plateau State. Sir, first cast the log of wood in your eyes then you can see clearly to remove the particles in your brother's eye.”

Ola Ndam wrote: “Go and condole with the Southern Kaduna people.”

Another user, Henry Orajieze said: “Has he paid a condolence visit to those families whose love ones were killed in Kaduna recently?"

Onyii Maureen stated: “... While more killings are happening in his own domain."

Joseph Kahinde said: “The killing of aborigines of southern Kaduna and Plateau state by foreigners and the FG (Federal Government) is folding her hands."

Oluwafemi Olagunju wrote: ”A joke. The one whose house is on fire is running to quench the fire in another's house.”

Samuel Azi said: ”You guys have been praying for over 20 years now for peace in Plateau state. Take action, guys."

Nathaniel Pius Achi said: “And the useless man can never commiserate with people of southern Kaduna...”

Kinstor Tony wrote: “El-Rufai is a hypocrite and a great pretender, evil and beast of Kaduna.”

Chinelo Chikere wrote: “...You are there commiserating or congratulating as the case maybe instead of you people to look for a lasting solution you are here speaking grammar and pretending to feel the pain of others, meanwhile you don't even care. May God have mercy on all of you.”