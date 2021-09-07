Again, Buhari Meets Security Chiefs, Ministers Over Rising Insecurity

Also attending the meeting at the State House in Abuja are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies to a crucial meeting, to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

Also attending the meeting at the State House in Abuja are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

President Buhari

The attendees at the meeting are expected to brief the President on the current security situation across the country as well as proffer solutions.

“President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on September 7, 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Others Lose As Court Extends Order Retraining Them From Arresting, Intimidating Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam It Is Un-Islamic For Herders To Move Cattle From Place To Place—Buhari's Home State Governor, Masari
0 Comments
28 Seconds Ago
Politics Some Yoruba Leaders Connived With Buhari Government To Keep Sunday Igboho In Detention — Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Heads To Court In Abia, Sues Nigerian Government For N5billion Over Health Issues
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Is Drunkard; Already Tired – Miyetti Allah Lambasts Katsina Governor For Saying Most Bandits Are Fulani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigeria; A Safe Haven For Thieves By Joseph Aliu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam It Is Un-Islamic For Herders To Move Cattle From Place To Place—Buhari's Home State Governor, Masari
0 Comments
28 Seconds Ago
Legal Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Others Lose As Court Extends Order Retraining Them From Arresting, Intimidating Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade College In Katsina, Abduct Deputy Provost's Children
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Exclusive LEAKED AUDIO: I Would Have Killed Churchill, My Ex-Husband With ‘Rat Poison’ If We Were Not Divorced—Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
International Taliban Announces New Afghanistan Government Filled With "Old Faces"
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Politics Some Yoruba Leaders Connived With Buhari Government To Keep Sunday Igboho In Detention — Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Identities Of Residents Killed By Herdsmen In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Heads To Court In Abia, Sues Nigerian Government For N5billion Over Health Issues
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Secretary To Katsina State Government’s Brother After Six Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Is Drunkard; Already Tired – Miyetti Allah Lambasts Katsina Governor For Saying Most Bandits Are Fulani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad