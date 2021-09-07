Ailing Tinubu Receives 23 Nigerian Leaders In London In Four Weeks As Officials Waste State Resources

Although Tinubu is a private citizen as he is not presently holding any public office, his Duchess Mews, Portland Place, Central London home is fast turning to a destination choice for a section of Nigerian politicians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has received at least 23 Nigerian top government officials including President Muhammadu Buhari in his London residence, United Kingdom, as state officials continue to squander Nigeria’s scarce resources.

Tinubu in London

The recent visits have turned the residence of the APC leader to a Mecca of some sort

The former Lagos State governor, who is one of Nigeria’s greatest political figures of the Fourth Republic, is currently staying in the UK over the past few months and like an elephant, there couldn’t have been a hiding place for him from his associates and non-associates alike.

Although Tinubu had on several occasions received and entertained visitors in his UK home, his current vacation, and stay in the house has been a subject of debate back home as issues have been raised over his health status.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that the health condition of Tinubu raised more concerns among his supporters, as the several surgeries he underwent seemed to have “badly affected” his hands.

SaharaReporters had learnt that Tinubu’s condition was presently so critical such that the two hands shake violently and he has to lean on his guests to pose for photographs.

Political supporters and godsons of the APC leader had continued to troop to London, UK, on a solidarity visit including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

A close source to the APC leader told SaharaReporters that Tinubu makes serious frantic efforts to stand as his hands and legs currently fail him.

“Tinubu is in intense physiotherapy. The hands shake violently. The two hands are badly affected after several surgeries. You notice that when taking photos, he leans on his guests or gets sandwiched to avoid the embarrassing conditions of the hands,” he had added.

SaharaReporters had on August 12 reported that Buhari visited Tinubu in London after his (Tinubu) second surgery at that time.

Tinubu had been seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he underwent a knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.

The APC chieftain, it had been learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.

SaharaReporters had also reported that sources close to Tinubu said he wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.

SaharaReporters had on July 31 reported that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery about two weeks earlier and could be billed for another one.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

