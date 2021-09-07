Former Niger Tornadoes Football Club Chairman, Suleiman David Is Dead

David, who was also the Chairman of the Nigerian professional football clubside, Niger Tornadoes, died on Tuesday morning.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

A former board member of the Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation), Mallam Suleiman David is dead. 

 

David died at a private hospital in Lagos from a heart-related ailment. 

 

David was also a former Chairman of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, and one-time Chairman, Technical Committee of the NFA. 

 

The late David was a staff member of the World Bank-assisted Youth Empowerment Support Programme (YES-UP) in Niger state.

Saharareporters, New York

