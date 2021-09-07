Niger Delta Ex-Militants Issue One Week Ultimatum To Buhari Regime Over Unpaid Stipends

The militants who are under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, spoke on Tuesday, through the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps, NDDC, John Egbe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

The Niger Delta region militants have issued a one-week ultimatum to the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over their August stipends which were allegedly withheld.

The militants who are under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, spoke on Tuesday, through the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps, NDDC, John Egbe.

Niger Delta militants Tife Owolabi

They also alleged the government of withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanations saying they had faced similar harsh treatments in recent times.

They, however, threatened to go on a protest if their demands were ot met on or before the one-week ultimatum.

“The Amnesty Office has paid our stipends for August and over 10,000 beneficiaries have not been paid for a reason best known to the government. We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office. We will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week.

“Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals. Since 2010, we’ve never experienced what we’re seeing under Dikio. Last year, the National Security Adviser set up a committee that verified everything in the Amnesty office, but today Dikio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Kemepade out of that office before it’s too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to Dikio,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME EFCC Declares Tompolo Wanted
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Tompolo Begs Renegade Niger Delta Avengers To Stop Destroying Oil Installations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Niger Delta NDLF Denies JNDLF, Warns Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Avengers Blow Up 2 Chevron Wells, Says DSS Lied About Arrest Of its Members
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Indiscriminate Arrests Of Gbaramatu Indigenes Continue As Security Forces Try To Crackdown On Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Niger Delta Peace Deal: MEND Says Nigerian Govt Has Agreed To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Okah Brothers, Other Concessions
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigeria; A Safe Haven For Thieves By Joseph Aliu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam It Is Un-Islamic For Herders To Move Cattle From Place To Place—Buhari's Home State Governor, Masari
0 Comments
8 Seconds Ago
Legal Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Others Lose As Court Extends Order Retraining Them From Arresting, Intimidating Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade College In Katsina, Abduct Deputy Provost's Children
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Exclusive LEAKED AUDIO: I Would Have Killed Churchill, My Ex-Husband With ‘Rat Poison’ If We Were Not Divorced—Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
International Taliban Announces New Afghanistan Government Filled With "Old Faces"
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Some Yoruba Leaders Connived With Buhari Government To Keep Sunday Igboho In Detention — Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Identities Of Residents Killed By Herdsmen In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Heads To Court In Abia, Sues Nigerian Government For N5billion Over Health Issues
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Secretary To Katsina State Government’s Brother After Six Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Is Drunkard; Already Tired – Miyetti Allah Lambasts Katsina Governor For Saying Most Bandits Are Fulani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad