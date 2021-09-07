Nigeria Police Kill Gang Leader Wanted For Attack On Station, Serial Rape

Modestus Ugwuoha, aka Modukpe, leader of a terror group, has been killed by the police in Imo State.

It was learnt that the suspected gang leader was shot dead during a shoot-out between his gang and the police at Obiapko community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The police were able to finally get the suspected gang leader because of a tip-off they received.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said following an attack on Njaba Police Station and the killing of a police Inspector, the command moved to nab the culprits.

He said, “On approaching the terror camp, the hoodlums on sighting the command’s tactical teams shot at them, and there was an exchange of gunfire. Due to the superior firing power of the police, two of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. The gun of the neutralised hoodlums was recovered. A locally made double barrel pump action gun.

"The community went on jubilation on hearing of the death of the two terror gangs. They identified him to be Modestus Ugwuoha a.k.a 'Modukpe', an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, an ex-convict and the leader of the terror gang that have been violently robbing and raping women in their community. While the other one was said to be one of his vicious gang members.

“It is on record that Modestus Ugwuoha a.k.a 'Modukpe' and his terror gang masterminded the attack on Njaba Police Station and the killing of a police Inspector. He has been on the wanted list of the Police command for a very long time.”

He said the command’s tactical teams were still combing the bush to find other members of the gang who fled and possibly recover their arms.