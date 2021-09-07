Northern Groups "Shocked" By Killing Of Activist, Sowore's Brother, Demand Arrest Of Killers

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the gruesome killing of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore last weekend.

The group also commiserated with the family of the deceased, while urging President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to leave no stone unturned until the killers are arrested and brought to justice.

Felix Olajide Sowore

Furthermore, it lamented the chaotic state of the Nigerian society in which insecurity has been normalised.

It, therefore, called on political office holders to address the problem.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, titled, ‘CNG Worries over Sowore Junior's Murder, Calls For Government Action,’ and obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot Olajide dead at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State on Saturday.

The deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the ill-fated incident.

Reacting on Tuesday, CNG in the statement stated, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) received the news of the killing of Sowore Junior, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore in Benin City with shock and disbelief.

“It is quite unfortunate that Nigerians, particularly the young can be killed at will as criminals and killers exploit the huge vacuum in the political will and capacity of government to secure citizens' lives.

"The CNG is alarmed at the rising rate of targeted assassinations across the country and the seeming helplessness of authorities to check them.

"The killing of Sowore Junior is another assassination too many which calls for concerted efforts by all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the youth to ensure the protection of their rights to life.

"While condoling and consoling the Sowore family, we urge the government to do all it could to unravel the circumstances of the young man's murder and to bring the killers to book.”