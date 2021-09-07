REVEALED: Identities Of Residents Killed By Herdsmen In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Community

A source told SaharaReporters that the victims were; Gya Evi, 60 years old; Sunday Nah, 45 years old; and Friday Yakubu; 40.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

The names of three persons who were reportedly killed on Monday, during fresh attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two villages in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have been revealed.

File Photo Google

Nuhu Bitrus Nga, who is the Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association, confirmed that the three men were killed at Ruwienku.

Sahara Reporters had previously reported that attacks were carried out in two villages; the first attack occurred on Sunday evening in Kwachudu community where a herder was beheaded.

But the members of the Irigwe ethnic group were accused by the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi of beheading one Musa Sale and injuring Abdulsalam Nuhu while they were rearing cattle around Kwachudu area.

However, the Irigwe ethnic group denied the allegation, saying it was unfounded.

It also reported that hours after the Sunday evening attack, two members of Irigwe group were killed on Monday morning in Ruwienku community in the same local government area.

The spokesman for Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Malison David had also accused the Fulani of launching the attack, but the Fulani group denied having hand in the attack.

The attacks were said to have happened five days after the two warring groups had a peace meeting with Governor Simon Lalong on the need to stop violence and embrace peace.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

