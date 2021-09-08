BREAKING: Buhari Appoints New Director-General For Anti-Trafficking Agency, NAPTIP

This was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement titled ‘President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi, as the Director-General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences.

This was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement titled ‘President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP’.

According to the statement, Waziri-Azi's appointment follows a recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”

She added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

Waziri-Azi is a former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, a Women’s Rights advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual-based violence and an expert in rule of law.

Two days ago, Buhari approved the appointment of Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Buhari also approved the establishment of a health sector reform committee to oversee the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah Seizes Two Vehicles With 5,760 Cartons Of Beer In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Government Seizes Vehicles Transporting Food To Bandits, Arrests 100 Security Violators
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Government Approves 5G Deployment In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Taxes Nigeria's Tax Agency, FIRS Begs National Assembly To Retain Exclusive Power Over Value-Added Tax
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Let’s Be Our Brothers' Keeper – Gombe Government Begs Southern States To Reconsider Stance On Value Added Tax
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Rights Group Debunks Media Reports Claiming Police Indicted HEDA Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah Seizes Two Vehicles With 5,760 Cartons Of Beer In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion How and Why Buhari Regime "Killed" Olajide Sowore By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Government Seizes Vehicles Transporting Food To Bandits, Arrests 100 Security Violators
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Government Approves 5G Deployment In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Taxes Nigeria's Tax Agency, FIRS Begs National Assembly To Retain Exclusive Power Over Value-Added Tax
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Let’s Be Our Brothers' Keeper – Gombe Government Begs Southern States To Reconsider Stance On Value Added Tax
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics EXPOSED: How Atiku Paid N8.7billion To Secure US Visa In 2018, Destroyed Buhari Campaign During 2019 Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion When Will The Butcher Of Aso Rock Arrest Gumi? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Seven Of 12 Kaduna Emir’s Family Members After Ransom Payment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad