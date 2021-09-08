BREAKING: Buhari Appoints New Director-General For Anti-Trafficking Agency, NAPTIP

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi, as the Director-General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences.

This was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement titled ‘President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP’.

According to the statement, Waziri-Azi's appointment follows a recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”

She added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

Waziri-Azi is a former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, a Women’s Rights advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual-based violence and an expert in rule of law.

Two days ago, Buhari approved the appointment of Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Buhari also approved the establishment of a health sector reform committee to oversee the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria.