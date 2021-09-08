Gunmen Kill Three Policemen At Checkpoint In Delta

The incident occurred around 7.40am on Wednesday at a checkpoint mounted by the late officers along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in the local government area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed three police officers attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tribune reports that the patrol van of the cops, a Toyota Sienna, which was recently donated to the Umutu Police Division, has been razed down by the assailants.

It is however yet to be confirmed if the cops were burnt alongside the vehicle.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, has confirmed the incident but did not give details.

The incident comes barely three weeks after unknown gunmen murdered Jude Akiru, the chairman of the Jeddo Community vigilante group in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

On August 20, the vigilante chairman reportedly received a distress call from an unknown caller that some hoodlums were operating in the oil field junction area.

Consequently, the vigilante chairman quickly drove from his house to the crime scene.

It was, however, alleged that the invading gunmen asked the vigilante chairman to put off his torchlight on his arrival at the scene, which he allegedly refused to do. He was shot multiple times by the gunmen.

 

