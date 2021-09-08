Imo Government Confirms Shutting Banks For Observing IPOB's Sit-At-Home Directive

SaharaReporters had reported how Governor Hope Uzodinma’s government ordered the closure of all the banks on Bank Road in Owerri, leaving hundreds of bank customers stranded on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

The Imo State Government has revealed the motive behind its decision of shutting some banks in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters had reported how Governor Hope Uzodinma’s government ordered the closure of all the banks on Bank Road in Owerri, leaving hundreds of bank customers stranded on Wednesday.

Hope Uzodinma

The officials of the state government sealed banks like Access, Polaris, First Bank, Eco Bank, and United Bank for Africa as of 9am as hundreds of banks customers waited endlessly.

See Also Politics Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, told Punch that the state government sealed the banks because they frustrated customers on Monday by refusing to open for transactions.

Asked when the government would unseal the banks, Emelumba said it was left for Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) and the banks to determine.

The OCDA General Manager, Innocent Ikpamezie, did not respond to multiple calls put across to his cell phones by our correspondent.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared sit-at-home every Monday across the South East region which started on August 9 to demand the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group, however, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful suspended the exercise citing that Kanu wanted the directive only on the day he would appear in court, but the South-East residents and IPOB supporters continued to observe the directive.

While some people see it as fear of coming out, some quarters attribute it to loyalty and solidarity for the incarcerated secessionist leader, despite the political leaders saying the sit-at-home is paralyzing the economic strength of the region.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Let’s Be Our Brothers' Keeper – Gombe Government Begs Southern States To Reconsider Stance On Value Added Tax
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Government Approves 5G Deployment In Nigeria
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Politics South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Keep Off During Buhari’s Visit, Imo Government Warns IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor Needs Mental Checks For Wishing Buhari’s Type On Nigerians In 2023 – PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How and Why Buhari Regime "Killed" Olajide Sowore By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Let’s Be Our Brothers' Keeper – Gombe Government Begs Southern States To Reconsider Stance On Value Added Tax
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints New Director-General For Anti-Trafficking Agency, NAPTIP
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Taxes Nigeria's Tax Agency, FIRS Begs National Assembly To Retain Exclusive Power Over Value-Added Tax
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Government Approves 5G Deployment In Nigeria
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Government Seizes Vehicles Transporting Food To Bandits, Arrests 100 Security Violators
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Opinion When Will The Butcher Of Aso Rock Arrest Gumi? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Seven Of 12 Kaduna Emir’s Family Members After Ransom Payment
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Gunmen Kill Three Policemen At Checkpoint In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Keep Off During Buhari’s Visit, Imo Government Warns IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor Needs Mental Checks For Wishing Buhari’s Type On Nigerians In 2023 – PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad