South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive

Youths in Imo State have been urged by the youth wing of the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to come out en masse on Thursday, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The group maintained that Igbo youths would welcome Buhari to the state and give him all the necessary hospitality.

This was said by its deputy national leader, Onwuasoanya Jones, who charged security agents to deal with any individual or group planning to perpetrate attacks on those that come out to welcome the president.

But this was contrary to the claims by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that Buhari is nit welcomed to the State.

IPOB had declared a sit-at-home in protest against the president’s visit to the state.

According to him in a statement, “As we are all aware, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, shall be in Imo on an official working visit on September 9, 2021.

“The President’s visit to Imo is his first working visit to the state since taking office in 2015 and the first time the state is hosting a President on a working visit since 2009.

“It is delightful to note that the President is not coming for a jamboree but for serious businesses that every true Imo nay Igbo son or daughter should look forward to.

“It is on the strength of the above that Igbo youths, worldwide have resolved, not only to welcome the President to the Eastern Heartland, Imo, but to also come out in their numbers to give the President the hospitality he deserves within the period he is in Imo.

“May I reiterate that Igbo youths are peace-loving, hardworking and honourable people and would, therefore, not bring themselves to take part in any act that aims to disrupt this important state event.

“Anyone or group of people found to be involved in any act aimed at disrupting this state visit or harassing those who wish to participate should be treated as invaders or felons and not doing so on behalf of Ndigbo or Igbo the youths.”