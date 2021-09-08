Why Some Nigerians Contracted COVID-19 After Taking Vaccines – Nigerian Government

The Nigerian government said it has received additional 1,233,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, told reporters in Abuja that the latest shipments were received late last Saturday through the AVATT platform, coordinated by the African Union Commission.

The over 1.2million doses are a part of the 39,800,000 doses procured by the government.

“The NAFDAC team has already taken samples for analysis and is currently scanning the codes to ensure proper serialization of the vaccine,” he said.

He noted that as of Monday, a total of 3,600,858 eligible Nigerians had received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said of this number 2,551,738 persons were vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,049,120 persons were vaccinated with Moderna vaccine.

Shuaib said there had been questions raised about a few vaccinated individuals where COVID-19 infection occurred after they had received the vaccination more than 14 days before.

He called it a breakthrough infection.

He said, “The observation is that in these individuals, the disease is usually milder than those who were unvaccinated. Vaccination prevents one from severe disease, hospitalisation and death. If our communities continue to remain unvaccinated, we will keep endangering our citizens most especially those who are vulnerable, elderly or immune-compromised.”