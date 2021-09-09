BREAKING: Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill Six, Abduct Many Residents Despite Military Strikes

Tureta shares a border with Zamfara State where military bombardments in a continuous operation have been taking place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

Six people have been killed and many others abducted by suspected bandits in the Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

SaharaReporters Media

The area is also affected by the current shutdown of telecommunication network in the neighbouring state.

The attackers were said to have raided the area around 2am on Thursday.

They were said to have deceived the unsuspecting members of the community using the Muslim’s call for prayer.

The state Deputy Governor Maniru Dan’iya, on Thursday afternoon visited the area to condole with residents over the incident and reiterated the government’s commitment to end banditry.

He also said that the state government would foot the medical bills of the injured.

Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and many other states in North-West and North-Central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits’ attacks.

The bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the large deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

