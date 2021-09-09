BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive

The President who was clothed in the Isi Agu Igbo native attire was welcomed by some of the elders in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State. 

The President who was clothed in the Isi Agu Igbo native attire was welcomed by some of the elders in the state. 

Imo streets deserted

There was also a heavy security presence at the airport. 

SaharaReporters had on Saturday reported that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed that President Buhari would visit the state on Thursday.

The governor had made the disclosure at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Uzodinma had stated that his trip to Abuja was to “address some political matters and some critical issues.”

Uzodinma had announced that the President would commission “significant projects” while in Imo.

He had listed roads constructed through federal government/World Bank intervention and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management (NEWMAP) projects.

“Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr. President on the management of some ecological problems in the state,” he had said.

On the Anambra election, Uzodinma had predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would emerge victorious.

The governor had urged the people of the state and the South-East to align with the APC.

“Those who support the party at the centre will get both their rights and their privileges”, he had added.

Meanwhile, a report which was later denied by the Indigenous People of Biafra had said the group kicked against the visit of Buhari to the state and directed residents to stay at home. 

IPOB in a broadcast on Monday evening declared Thursday as a Sit-at-home protest over the president’s visit.

One of the IPOB executives, Mazi Chika Edoziem, stated this on Monday.

IPOB declared that Nigeria’s president is not “welcomed into Imo State, Biafra Land on Thursday, September 9, 2021.”

According to him, “all the traditional rulers, all ndi iche and every Biafran should stay away from any ceremony organised by Hope Uzodimma to welcome him.”

IPOB equally declared total lock down of Biafra on that day.

SaharaReporters gathered that residents of Owerri, the state capital complied fully with the directive initially given by IPOB. 

Shops and markets were shut and the streets were deserted. 

Some people could be seen lining the streets with banners to welcome the President but a source told SaharaReporters that "they are mostly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or people paid by the state government to do that so as not to embarrass the governor, Uzodinma". 

Buhari and Uzodinma are in the same party, APC. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Politics Like Rivers State, Lagos Assembly Passes Bill To Claim Value Added Tax From Broke Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi's Recent Visit To Oyo Was To Relocate Fleeing Northern Bandits Down South—Group Alleges
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari From Bandit-ravaged Katsina State Promises To Help Imo Government Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Politics Like Rivers State, Lagos Assembly Passes Bill To Claim Value Added Tax From Broke Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Stray Bullet From Southeastern Nigeria Security Outfit, Ebube Agu Kills Traditional Ruler's Daughter In Ebonyi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Yahya Jammeh: A Messiah of African Dictatorship By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi's Recent Visit To Oyo Was To Relocate Fleeing Northern Bandits Down South—Group Alleges
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Opinion Prof. Adebayo Williams: Celebrating A Political Gadfly @ 70 By Friday Olokor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Commissioner Told Me They Know My Brother’s Killers But Lack Equipment To Track Them— Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari From Bandit-ravaged Katsina State Promises To Help Imo Government Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Uzodinma Hires Youths, Takes Them In Buses To Welcome President Buhari Amid Tension In Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel National Disgrace: Nigerians In Mexico Lament Years Of Delay In Renewing Passports Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad