BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap 18 Lagos-bound Passengers In Ondo

At least eighteen passengers heading to Lagos have been kidnapped in Ondo state.

The passengers, who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace bus, were said to have been abducted along Idoani-Ifira Akoko in the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to have been marched into a forest after their attackers ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly occurred on a failed section of the major road.

The Divisional Police Officer for Isua Akoko, Hakeem Sadiq confirmed the incident to reporters.

Sadiq said the case had been reported to the police and that the anti-kidnapping unit was already working with sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.