Gunmen Kidnap Nigeria's Ex-President Obasanjo's Workers

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

Gunmen have kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. 

The gunmen waylaid the three workers at Obasanjo Holdings, owned by the former president, in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, The PUNCH reports. 

The source told the newspaper the workers abducted are the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the company.

The source said, “They were abducted around 4pm at Seseri village after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away."

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It happened today (Wednesday) around 6pm. There is Obasanjo Farm around the area in Kobape."

