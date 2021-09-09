National Disgrace: Nigerians In Mexico Lament Years Of Delay In Renewing Passports Under Buhari Government

Members of the Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, Mexico (NIDO Mexico) said it has been difficult for Nigerians to continue with certain critical plans as a result of the delay.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

Some Nigerians in Mexico have lamented the delay in the renewal of their passports by the Nigerian embassy in the North American country. 

Members of the Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, Mexico (NIDO Mexico) said it has been difficult for Nigerians to continue with certain critical plans as a result of the delay. 

One of them said for three years, there were delays by the embassy towards passport renewal until a story was published by SaharaReporters in April 2021. 

Under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, Nigerians have faced new challenges in getting passports or renewing old ones. 

In May, the Federal Ministry of Interior declared that from June 1, 2021, the issuance of passports to Nigerians would take six weeks. 

Many Nigerians found this information unsettling. 

Despite the declaration, Nigerians have had to even wait longer to get passports, whether at home or abroad. 

In a save-our-soul request, the Nigerian Community in Mexico decried the failure of the Nigerian Embassy in the country to renew their passports three years after the embassy collected their data.

One of those affected said sequel to SaharaReporters' story, steps were taken by the Nigerian Immigration officers and details were recaptured in June 2021.

However, while the immigration officers promised to return after six weeks, it's been over three months without any update. 

She said, “We waited for more than three years without passport renewal. After SaharaReporters' publication, Immigration promised to come over to Mexico to renew for us.

”Thanks to your publication, they came early June and we were captured. We were promised 6 weeks. Although, we understand the Nigerian factor but, it will be 3 months by next week.

"We have a Nigerian community group and everyone is complaining about how his delay is affecting them. We have no idea when the passport will get to us.

“Personally, I am trying to work out permanent residency in Canada and this has been causing me a lot of delays.”

She added that one of the affected persons had contacted the office in Abuja and confirmed from Immigration officers that the passports had yet to be printed. 

”It is sad we're from a country that doesn't care for her citizens," she added. 

However, she stated that the embassy is issuing a letter of introduction as a means of identification at a relatively expensive rate. 

She noted that these letters cannot, however, substitute for the passport in some instances. 

”And those letters are not cheap; the executives of NIDO Mexico have been lamenting. People are using these letters now as a temporary substitute for the passport so they don't get deported and for some other purposes. However, it doesn't solve all cases.

“I'm planning to do permanent immigration to Canada and the passport has hindered so many processes. We have to upload a passport. A letter won't be accepted."

She further said there are allegations in some quarters that some members of the community have been travelling to Abuja, Nigeria and bribing people to get their passports done. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Ethiopian Airlines Opens Condolence Registers In Nigerian Airports
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel PHOTOS: Four Vehicles Involved In Road Accident In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Buhari Arrives In Lagos For Projects — But The One He Commissioned In March 2018 Is Sill Not Functional
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 'Optional' Saudi Trip
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Apapa Gridlock: Osinbajo Gives Presidential Task Force Two More Weeks To Clear Traffic
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Guinea Needs A Bitter Pill. But Will Africa Find It? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Kidnapped, Killed 93-year-old Father Of Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye - Suspects
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers State Has Begun Restructuring With Value-Added Tax, Other States Should Follow – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Afenifere Tackles Nigerian Government’s Agency, FIRS For Insisting On Value-Added Tax Meant For States
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Education Bandits’ Attacks On Schools Threaten Future Generation – UN Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics South-East Won't Break Away From Nigeria – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Assures Buhari
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-West Outfit, Amotekun Rescues Nine Of 12 Lagos-bound Passengers Abducted In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Opinion Sowore: Society, Sanity, Safety, and Stability By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 80-year-old Government Retiree Dies In Enugu After Setting House Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Free South-East Youths Detained Across Nigeria – Ohanaeze Tells Buhari During Imo Visit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad