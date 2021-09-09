Police Arrest Peoples Democratic Party Chief For Kidnapping, Murder In Ebonyi

The zonal ex-officio of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi, Francis Okechukwu Kalu has been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Abakaliki.

Vanguard reports that Kalu was arrested by the Imo State Police Command and later transferred to the command in Abakaliki for further investigation.

File Photo

The reason for his arrest bordered on kidnapping, murder and armed robbery.

But in reaction, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Silas Joseph Onu, said “However if someone is charged with all the above offences, the victims will also be identifiable. The person he killed, the person or people he robbed and kidnapped.

“These are critical in ascertaining the veracity of these allegations. However, if the arrest turns out to be based on falsehood, it would have become an embarrassing overzealous arrest for the police and a clear case of political intimidation and abuse of public office by the police.

“The mere fact that someone submits a complaint containing allegations of a serious nature, without supporting evidence that is convincing to warrant an arrest, it will be too political and hasty for the police to jump into arresting politically exposed persons or anyone at that, based on unsubstantiated allegations.

“So, we await the outcome of the investigation. But will not take it lightly if all the arrest was designed to cause embarrassment to the PDP using an official as a point of contact.”