Police Inspector Shoot Colleague Dead In Their Station In Kano

A policeman identified as Sergeant Basharu Alhassan has been shot dead by his colleague at Warawa Divisional Police Headquarters in Kano.

Alhassan was said to have been killed by one Inspector Ya’u Yakubu at the division.

Kano police command

Spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the deceased was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital where he was quickly taken to, Daily Trust reports.

Kiyawa said the shooter has been arrested.

He added that the state police commissioner, Sama’ila Dikko, had directed that the suspect should undergo tests to ascertain his mental health status.

“There was a misunderstanding between the two officers and as a result, the Inspector fired a shot at the Sergeant.

“During our preliminary investigation, the said Inspector said he didn’t even know how he shot his colleague but he could remember that the deceased was laughing at him. So he was out of his senses and committed this act,” Kiyawa said.

He added that the commissioner had ordered that the case should be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).