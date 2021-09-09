Like Rivers State, Lagos Assembly Passes Bill To Claim Value Added Tax From Broke Buhari's Government

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday, after the passage of the bill, directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill. 

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday, after the passage of the bill, directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent. 

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The House also passed the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in the state, in line with the resolution earlier reached by Southern Governors. 

The two bills received unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting. 

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” Obasa told his colleagues after the passage of the bill.

Lagos had said it would go ahead with the VAT bill, which passed the second reading in the state House of Assembly on Monday.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday signed into law the bill on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection in the state.

Wike signed the bill which was recently passed by the state House of Assembly at the Government House, Port Harcourt. 

He said the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had sufficiently addressed the illegality perpetrated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The governor also signed into law the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No 5 of 2021; The Child’s Rights Amendment Law No 2 of 2021

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt in its judgment last month in a suit marked FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 held that the Rivers State Government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

The Akwa Ibom and Adamawa state governments on Tuesday supported the position of the Rivers State Government on the issue.
Meanwhile, the government of Muhammadu Buhari is heavily indebted and has been borrowing to fund the budget. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje's Former Aide, Dawisu Supports Rivers Governor On Face-off With Buhari Government Over VAT
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Rivers Governor, Wike's Face-off With Buhari Government Over Value Added Tax
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Guinea Needs A Bitter Pill. But Will Africa Find It? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Kidnapped, Killed 93-year-old Father Of Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye - Suspects
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Nigeria Killing Its "Wright Brothers”? Justice For 'Jide Sowore, By Allen Sowore Esq
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje's Former Aide, Dawisu Supports Rivers Governor On Face-off With Buhari Government Over VAT
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Rivers Governor, Wike's Face-off With Buhari Government Over Value Added Tax
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi's Recent Visit To Oyo Was To Relocate Fleeing Northern Bandits Down South—Group Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Yahya Jammeh: A Messiah of African Dictatorship By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Stray Bullet From Southeastern Nigeria Security Outfit, Ebube Agu Kills Traditional Ruler's Daughter In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad