Two Men Rape 65-year-old Farmer, Leave Him Unconscious In Ondo

The police at Yaba Division have accused two men of sodomising the man, a farmer but one of the suspects was said to have escaped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

A 65-year-old man, Gilbert Nnagi, has been allegedly raped to the point of going into a coma by two men in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The police at Yaba Division have accused two men of sodomising the man, a farmer but one of the suspects was said to have escaped. 

File Photo

Sources told Daily Post the victim had informed his wife that he was going to Ajilo area but did not return home until Saturday evening when he was found unconscious at one of the suspects' house.

It was learnt that Nnagi could not talk when he was found and had to be taken to hospital immediately. 

The victim’s daughter, Alaba Nnagi, said, “Police came to arrest my mother accusing her of leaving her husband drunk. But my mother told them that her husband doesn’t drink but only takes snuff and that we had been looking for him since on Friday.

“The police said they picked him from one house where he was locked up. They said it was the neighbour who lives in the house who came to report the case. The neighbours told us that they raped him through his anus and two of the suspects have been arrested, but one ran away.”

Meanwhile, investigation was said to have begun into the case. 

