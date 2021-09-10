Bandits Planning To Attack South-West Region – Gani Adams Says, Condemns Sheikh Gumi’s Visit To Igboho

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and other members of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group have berated Kaduna State-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, over his visit to Igboho town in Oyo State.

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho is an indigene of Igboho, the headquarters of the Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Gani Adams

In a viral video on Tuesday, the controversial Islamic cleric was sighted in Igboho town in the company of a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf.

Reacting after an emergency meeting, the security group described the pro-bandits’ Islamic cleric’s visit as “provocative.”

The security stakeholders made this known in a statement while raising the alarm that bandits were plotting to attack the region and security agencies must be on alert.

They slammed Sheikh Gumi for embarking on a visit to Igboho town, saying the visit was an “attempt to mock and undermine the efforts of the Yoruba activists and freedom fighters”.

They stated that the Islamic cleric’s body language as well as statements in Igboho town “truly showed that he was behind the DSS attack on Igboho’s Soka home, and that part of the Yoruba territories have been conquered.”

“Gumi is a Nigerian, he has a right to visit any part of the country but it shouldn’t be to the extent of being deliberately attacking Igboho’s ideology in his hometown.

“Such an attempt is provocative and can lead to a crisis. That was why it elicited various reactions. Gumi’s ideas are always at variance with the present reality in the country and I think it is better for him to desist from fanning the embers of discord in the country and the southwest in particular,” the statement partly read.

The security stakeholders also warned bandits and other “bad elements” to stay away from the South-West region.

They claimed that that “there are feelings that bandits have perfected their plans to strike in South-West.

The statement added, “On this note, the South-West Security Stakeholders Group has considered it necessary to beef up the security operations in our region, and we charged the police and all other security outfits, across the region to remain vigilant in ensuring that the region is safe. Any attempt to invade the South-West will bring about both economic and political doom.

“SSSG is driven by the calls to ensure effective security across the South-West. We are also keen on regionalism where each region will control the security architecture of their respective region. If Nigeria didn’t return to or go back to regionalism based on the true Federalism that we have in the past, there may be a crisis and nobody should blame those agitating for self-determination.

“But as a group, we will not relent in the struggle to protect the South-West and we are determined to partner with the police and other security agencies to combat crime and make the region safe for all and sundry.”