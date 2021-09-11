Edo Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide, Wills Mobile Phone To Girlfriend

Solomon, who until his death a National Diploma 1 student of Public Administration, was discovered dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, identified only as Solomon, has committed suicide.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Solomon, who until his death a National Diploma 1 student of Public Administration, was discovered dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the victim ordered that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

The source said that the Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He didn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ the source said.

The polytechnic spokesman, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details.

