Italian Shoots Dead Nigerian Wife For Filing Divorce After Three-Year Marriage

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

A 61-year-old Italian man, Pierangelo Pellizzar, has allegedly shot dead his 31-year-old Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, in Italy.

It was reported that Rita filed for divorce which angered her embittered husband to carry out the heinous act of killing her.

Rita was killed in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, in Noventa Vicentina.

It was gathered that the suspect, Pellizzar waylaid laid his estranged wife at about 7:30am and shot her four times, until life was gone out of her.

After killing Rita, he reportedly escaped from the crime scene riding a grey Cherokee Jeep which was later found abandoned at his brother's house.

However, the carabinieri are currently searching for the suspect, who was reportedly said to be armed and dangerous.

Italian journalists are reporting that Rita was murdered because she filed for a divorce after she returned from Nigeria a week ago.

It was further gathered that late Rita arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to the Italian man in 2018.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

