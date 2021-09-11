Katsina Pledges To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To Corps Members

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has pledged to provide adequate COVID-19 vaccines for all the corps members in the state.

The governor gave the assurance when the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps, Brigadier General Shu'aibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

Masari, then, demanded that the NYSC Secretariat should liaise with the state Ministry of Health in that regard.

The governor promised that his administration would sustain the pace of its support for the scheme.

Earlier, Ibrahim had expressed gratitude to the Governor for the cooperation and assistance the NYSC enjoyed from his administration.

He particularly appreciated him for the most recent gesture of repairing several blocks of hostels and the Skill Acquisition Centre at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Katsina.

In further acknowledging the NYSC-friendly disposition of the Governor, the Director-General recalled how he personally led rescue efforts when some corps members were involved in a road traffic accident in 2019.

Ibrahim expressed his commitment to further strengthen the cordial relationship between the scheme and the state government.