Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has bagged a chieftaincy title in Ekiti State, notwithstanding his scandalous involvement in a $2 million bribe to pass the disputed Petroleum Industry Bill.

Lawan and six other Nigerians are to be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Iyin-Ekiti, in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye made the disclosure at a news conference in Iyin-Ekiti on Friday, adding that the conferment of titles on the Senate President and others was in recognition of their contribution to the community and the country at large.

Lawan has endured abrupt allegations since he was exposed his role in denying oil-rich host communities in the South a fairer share of equity for the extraction of crude oil in their domains with attendant degradation of their environment.

Nonetheless, the Iyin Traditional Council has found him worthy of honour.

The honour will also commemorate his one year anniversary of ascending the throne for which a week-long activity has been scheduled.

A N500million fundraiser would also be held during the programme for palace development, medical and optical checks, the traditional ruler noted.

Opeyemi Arije, a chief and the secretary of the planning committee, said, “Our traditional ruler has given facelift to the palace by providing office for Oluyin in Council and mini conference hall.”

Arije praised the efforts of the monarch in developing Iyin town.

“Oba Ajakaiye has also facilitated and commissioned five motorised boreholes donated by indigenes, supported the creation of LCDA and its headquarters in Iyin-Ekiti as well as equipped its Secretariat.

“He also ensured that the only bank in the town was reopened six months after it was attacked by armed robbers,” Arije said.

Aside the Senate President, others to be conferred with titles include: former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Bamidele Olawumi and wife, an Israeli, Him Hille and wife, Ayodeji Adeosun and Veronica Ndanusa.