Two Worshippers Dead As Taraba Church Collapses During Service

The worship centre, which is known as the Holy Ghost Church, was said to have been brought down by a heavy downpour that lasted for several hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

At least two persons have lost their lives when a worship centre located in the southern part of Taraba State collapsed.

The worship centre, which is known as the Holy Ghost Church, was said to have been brought down by a heavy downpour that lasted for several hours.

According to Daily Post, the church located in Abed Pave community in the Chachanji town of Takum Local Government, came down while a service was ongoing.

This came barely one week after the local government council was submerged by flood, which kept travellers stranded for several hours.

In addition to the two persons confirmed to have died as a result of the accident, several worshippers were also said to have escaped the scene with serious injuries.

Confirming the report, the council chairman, Shiban Tikari, said from the report made available to him, no fewer than two persons lost their lives in the process.

Though agreed that he is yet to visit the scene, he is, however, optimistic that the council would work out modalities to assist the church in question.

Also reacting, a former Supervisory Councilor of Chachanji ward, Mathew Adega, who also confirmed the incident, said the two victims are male and female.

Adega, who could ascertain the numbers of persons that sustained injuries as at the time of confirming the incident, however, agreed that several church members left with one form of injury and the other.

Some members of the community told our correspondent that the church building suddenly came down when it was raining cats and dogs in the community.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Four Abia College Of Education Workers Die Amid 32 Months’ Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor Inaugurates Commission For Value-Added Tax Despite Court Ruling
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion  Oòduà Nation: Now The Struggle Begins By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Day-Old Baby Stolen From Kano Government Hospital By Couple Longing For Male Child
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A House Divided Against Itself By David Abu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Fixes Date For Trial Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For Financing Boko Haram Terrorism
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Four Abia College Of Education Workers Die Amid 32 Months’ Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor Inaugurates Commission For Value-Added Tax Despite Court Ruling
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity, Long Queues Ground Imo State After Buhari’s Visit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five Suspects Who Beheaded Sex Worker In Kwara
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad