Yoruba Nation Supporters Storm Igboho For Fresh Agitations After Sheikh Gumi’s Visit

This rally is coming days after controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi visited the Oyo State town and confirmed herdsmen grazing – a move which was condemned by Yoruba elder statesmen including the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

Agitators for the Yoruba Nation and supporters of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, are set to resume their protest on Saturday (today) in Igboho town, Oyo State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Adams and others had described Gumi's visit to Igboho community as provocative and drumming for trouble.

The rally on Saturday by Yoruba Nation supporters is based on solidarity and support for Sunday Igboho who is currently in detention in Cotonou.

Sunday Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a broadcast disclosed that the rally would take place in Igboho town, the community of his embattled principal.

Igboho is from Aladikun compound in Modeke, Igboho, Oyo State.

The 48-year-old agitator who was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

In the last judgment, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered that Igboho should be kept in prison custody.

Koiki said, “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa – Date: 11th of September 2021 – Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye”

 

 
