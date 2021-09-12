Military Vows To Investigate Brutal Killing Of Jos Taxi Driver By Soldiers

A Board of Enquiry has been constituted by the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs to investigate the killing of Sadik Karafa, a taxi driver in Jos, by its personnel.

The task force's media officer, Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement made available to journalists.

A resident of Angwan Rimi community of Jos North local government area of Plateau, Mr Karafa was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers at Farin Gada axis in the area.

It was alleged that the deceased violated the 10:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew imposed by the state government.

The commander of the task force, Ibrahim Ali, assured the late taxi driver’s family that the soldiers involved would be brought to justice, when he visited them.

“OPSH received with shock a report that its personnel deployed at Farin Gada beat and murdered a commercial taxi driver, Mr Abdullahi Karafa.

“Immediately we received the report, our commander visited the deceased family and condoled with them over the unfortunate incident. The commander has since constituted a board of enquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act,” the statement reads.

The commander warned officers and men of the task force to operate within the ambit of the law, saying anyone caught wanting would not be spared, Mr Takwa stated.

The task force personnel would continue to be professional and operate in line with the international best practices and rules of engagement, he assured the public.

Abdullahi Karafa, elder brother of the deceased, who narrated how his brother was killed, said, “We were at home when a call came in from a mutual friend that our brother was arrested and being beaten by soldiers along Faringada Road.

“On hearing that, one of my younger brothers, Umar Abdullahi, quickly went to the scene and saw the soldiers were beating him. When he told them that Sadik was his brother, they ignored him and put him inside their Hilux van. My bother returned home that very Friday night and we all decided that we would visit the checkpoint in the morning since it was already 10 pm. On the morning of Saturday, we went to the Faringada checkpoint and saw that he was already dead.

“We then took the corpse to the Katako police station to report about the incident. There was no explanation as to why he was severely beaten to death. The General Officer Commanding 3 division has visited the family to console us and he promised to ensure justice. We are demanding justice.”