Nnamdi Kanu's Finland-based Disciple, Ekpa Renounces Nigerian Citizenship, Vows To Return Medal Won As Ex-Athelete

Simon Ekpa, an athlete who represented Nigeria at the 2003 African Junior Athletics Championships, has vowed to return the medal he won for the country.

Simon, in a Facebook post while reacting to a letter he claimed he received from the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, nominating him for a fellowship, denounced Nigeria. He stressed that leaders have failed the country.

Simon Ekpa

The Finland-based disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) explained that his action is in with his allegiance to the outlawed separatist organisation.

He also vowed to commit everything he has to the disintegration of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “I reject your nomination publicly, this is the second time the IMC-Nigeria is nominating me for whatever reason. I am not interested in your nomination, I am not interested in your award, I am not interested in anything that will move Nigeria forward because Nigeria is not structured nor created to move forward, so anybody trying to move Nigeria forward is already a failure.

“Let me give you a brief breakdown on these failures: (Obafemi) Awolowo, Zik (Nnamdi Azikiwe), Ahmadu Bello, (Moshood) Abiola, (Olusegun) Obasanjo, (Goodluck) Jonathan, and every other person that has held any political position in Nigeria from 1960 to 2021 has all failed because they didn’t realise that Nigeria was never created to move forward.

“I am now putting everything I have to the disintegration of Nigeria and restoration of Biafra as that is the only way to move forward, anything outside this, don’t bring my name.

“Finally, I will be returning every award given to me in Nigeria by Nigerian state or organisation within Nigeria acting in the capacity of representing Nigeria, including medal given to me by Nigeria will be returned to the Ministry of Sports, Abuja in the nearest future.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple on Biafra Restoration," the statement noted.