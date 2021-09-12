No More Amnesty For Bandits In Zamfara – Governor Matawalle

“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them,” the governor said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2021

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said his government is no longer interested in dialoguing with bandits since they rejected the olive branch given to them.

 

“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them,” the governor said.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle

Matawalle said he was now backing security agencies to flush out bandits and their collaborators in the state and urged residents to support the exercise.

 

The governor said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them make a fresh overture to the government seeking dialogue.

 

He said some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara State to neighbouring states due to the new security measures introduced by his government.

 

Matawalle warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits, stressing that “politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetrate their evil acts.”

 

He promised his government would prosecute any politician caught in the act.

 

Recently, the state government said it had cut off food, petroleum products supply and other essential commodities from the reach of the bandits in their various camps.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
55 Seconds Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Gives Governor Ganduje 48-hour Ultimatum To Sack Revenue Board Chairman
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Seeks National Assembly's Approval To Borrow Fresh $4billion, €710million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re Proud Of You As Son – Christian Association Of Nigeria Praises Terror-Linked Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Kogi Jailbreak: 114 Fleeing Inmates Re-arrested, Says Nigerian Correctional Service
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari, Owerri And The Dot In A Circle By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
56 Seconds Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Gives Governor Ganduje 48-hour Ultimatum To Sack Revenue Board Chairman
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Education Group Kicks Against University Of Benin’s N20,000 Late Payment Fee For Students
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest Inside Residence In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Seeks National Assembly's Approval To Borrow Fresh $4billion, €710million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nigerian Bar Association Scribe Brutalised, Detained By Police In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re Proud Of You As Son – Christian Association Of Nigeria Praises Terror-Linked Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Glory Okolie: Court With Limited Jurisdiction Ordered Remand Of Motorcyclist Who Exposed Owerri Police Officers, Says Activist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad